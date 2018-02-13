UPDATE: Teen accused of beating grandma faces life in prison

UPDATE: A preliminary exam was held on Tuesday in Judge Mazur's court in Jackson. 17-year-old Bret Goodnuff was bound over to circuit court. His charge is assault with intent to murder.

Assault with the intent to murder carries a maximum penalty of Life in prison.

A circuit court pretrial will be scheduled in front of Judge McBain.

Goodnuff was accused of beating his grandmother with a baseball bat on October 2, 2017 in Rives Township.

The grandmother, a 58-year-old woman, told the police that Goodnuff, had hit her several times with a baseball bat during an argument over a cellphone.

She was taken to the hospital with injuries to her arms, head and back. Goodnuff was arrested by deputies while riding his bicycle along I-94 in Calhoun County after the altercation.