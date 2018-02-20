UPDATE: Target in Jackson open

Light Rain
UPDATE: The Target in Jackson is open on Tuesday except for specific areas that carry grocery items on shelves.
Items in coolers and freezers are available for purchase.
The store official told FOX 47 that they will be restocking on Wednesday and then all items will be available once more.
The CVS pharmacy inside the store is still not open. No word yet on when that would be open.
Police say the have developed a possible suspect but no arrests have been made at this time.
The store has mostly smoke damage.
The store had been closed since a fire was reported there after 6:30 Sunday night.
No one was hurt.
The fire is being investigated as arson.