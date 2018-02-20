UPDATE: Target in Jackson not opening Tuesday after suspected arson

Light Rain
FOX 47 called the Jackson Target Tuesday morning and was told that they were not ready to re-open. When asked when they would, they said they weren't sure.
FOX 47 had talked with a store employee overnight who said the store was hoping to reopen at 8 a.m.. just two days after a fire forced an evacuation.
The store has been closed since a fire was reported there after 6:30 Sunday night.
No one was hurt.
The fire is being investigated as arson.