UPDATE: Target in Jackson not opening Tuesday after suspected arson

8:59 AM, Feb 20, 2018
FOX 47 called the Jackson Target Tuesday morning and was told that they were not ready to re-open.

When asked when they would, they said they weren't sure.

FOX 47 had talked with a store employee overnight who said the store was hoping to reopen at 8 a.m.. just two days after a fire forced an evacuation.

The store has been closed since a fire was reported there after 6:30 Sunday night.

No one was hurt.

The fire is being investigated as arson. 