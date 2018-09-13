UPDATE: Suspect arrested for shooting on Sunday in Lansing
2:45 PM, Sep 10, 2018
6:06 AM, Sep 13, 2018
LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - Lansing police investigated a shooting Sunday afternoon at a southside apartment complex.
It happened around 12:15 p.m. at the Capitol Village Apartments, near East Edgewood Boulevard and American Road in the 300 block of East Edgewood.
Police say a resident called officers after hearing shots being fired. When they arrived, a subject was secured outside of the apartment.
On a different call from another apartment, police heard that someone was shot. When they arrived, they did find someone in need of medical treatment. A gun was recovered at the scene and the man who was shot was taken to the hospital.
Police reported that there had been a dispute with the involved parties.
Officers say the suspect was arrested and is in custody.