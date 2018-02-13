UPDATE: Surveillance photo released from armed robbery at video store

UPDATE: The Lansing Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a video store. It happened at the Family Video on South Cedar Street around 10:40PM Sunday.

Tuesday, they released surveillance photo from the scene.

Lansing police tell FOX 47 a man walked into the store, showed he had a weapon and demanded cash from an employee. Police say the suspect was wearing a gray hoodie with blue jeans and had a bandana covering his face. He ran off with some cash before police arrived and no one was hurt.

The man is described as a black male between 30-40 years-old, about 6'0" tall with a medium build.

Police used a K9 unit to track the suspect but the search was not successful.

The Lansing Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the robbery to give them a call at 517-483-4600.