UPDATE: State Police identify suspect in trooper shooting

Michigan State Police have released the identity of the suspect in the shooting of two MSP troopers. He is 62-year-old David Kidney from Union City, Michigan.

Just after 11am Wednesday personnell from the MSP Marshall Post executed a search warrant related to a cold case investigation at 595 Francisco Road in Union City when police say Kidney opened fire.

Officers tried to take cover when D/Sgt. Aaron Steensma was shot in the chest, and Tpr. Daniel Thayer was shot in the chest and hand. The round that struck Thayer in the chest was stopped by his ballistic vest. All MSP personnel were wearing body armor at the time of the incident.

An autopsy on Kidney showed that Kidney's cause of death was a single gunshot wound that police say he sustained while exchanging gunfire with troopers.

Steensma is still in serious, but stable condition at Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo.