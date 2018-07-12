UPDATE: Standoff ends in Lansing shooting investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - A police standoff just ended in relation to a Lansing shooting investigation. No arrest was made.

At 1:40 p.m. Lansing Police sent out a request for residents to avoid the area of Vermont Avenue between Lake Lansing and Whyte. They say there is no immediate danger to the public at this time.

Lansing Police tell FOX 47 officers were dispatched to shots fired call in the 1100 block of Lake Lansing at 10:31 a.m. When they arrived they did notice some damage to the house. Nobody was home, and no injuries have been reported.

Police say a witness gave them a description of a vehicle, a suspect, and told them where the suspect may be. When police arrived to the 1900 block of Vermont Ave they found a vehicle that matches the description given by the witness.

Police believe the suspect may be armed, but they do not know if they are in the residence or not. Police have spoken with family members and are trying to get a search warrant.

