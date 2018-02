Police say human remains found in Montana in September are not those of the missing Skelton boys from Michigan.

The Missoula County Sheriff's office says the county coroner and investigators have determined the partial remains are not from the three boys, who went missing in 2010 on Thanksgiving day.

The report says the bones found in Missoula are over 99 years old.

In early January, a State Police Detective cast doubt on the remains being those of the Skelton boys.