UPDATE: Police investigating robbery at pharmacy

UPDATE: Police are investigating a robbery that took place Monday morning at a Walgreen's on the south side of Lansing.

Early Monday morning police officers and canine units were walking around the Walgreen's located on east Jolly Road near Cedar Street.

The store manager told FOX 47 there was one masked robber who indicated that he had a weapon but one was not seen.

The man escaped with drugs, the store is unsure of the amount at this time.

Four employees were in the store at the time but no one was injured.

Police are looking for a light-skinned black or Latino male around 40 years old, with a medium build about 5'9 in stature.

The store is open for business as usual.