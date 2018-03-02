UPDATE: Police confirmed two dead are shooter's parents; father was a cop near Chicago

AS OF 2:18 PM

We have been able to confirm that the victims in Friday morning's shooting were the parents of James Erik Davis, Jr. His mother was 47-year-old Diva Davis, and his father, 48-year-old James Eric Davis, Sr.

James Erik Jr. does have a sister in high school and an older brother.

12:23 PM

It has been confirmed that the two fatally shot were the parents of the shooter, James Davis Jr., a sophomore attending CMU. Davis is not from Michigan, his family is from Chicago. News 10 talked to Jiminez Allen, the Acting Police Chief for the Village of Bellwood and found out that James Eric Davis Sr. was a part-time police officer for the Village of Bellwood outside Chicago.

The police have released a photo of Davis and ask for help from the public. If you see him or know his whereabouts, please call 9-1-1.

Michigan State Police have lent their helicopter, K9 units, and other emergency resources to CMU P.D. to help locate the shooter.

Western Michigan was supposed to play CMU Friday night in basketball - that game has been postponed. Athletic Director, Kathy Beauregard, of the Broncos tweeted that the Broncos are safely locked into their hotel until further notice.

12:09 PM

CMU police announced that the shooter, James Eric Davis Jr., was in the hospital Thursday night. They said it was for a drug-related incident, maybe an overdose. He was released Friday morning.

10:43 AM

Central Michigan University police have confirmed that the two people fatally shot on campus Friday morning were not students. Police are saying they believe this was a domestic situation. They say there are no other injuries.

Friday morning in Mt. Pleasant, Central Michigan University police sent out an alert to students and faculty about shots fired on campus.

News 10 has confirmed with members of the staff that this did happen and that the suspect involved in the incident is still at large.

Police have initiated "shelter in place" on campus.

The reports say that shots were fired on the fourth floor of Campbell Hall. Campbell is a dormitory and is part of the Towers Complex off Broomfield Road.

Classes have been cancelled for the rest of the day.

The City of Mt. Pleasant is reporting the suspect is James Eric Davis, Jr. He is a black male, 5' 10", 135 lbs and is 19-years-old. Davis is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen wearing mustard-colored jeans and a blue hoodie. The school says police believe the Friday morning shooting "started from a domestic situation."

They also have all city buildings on lock down and are not accessible to the public, including McLaren Hospital, and Sacred Heart Academy is on lock down. Mt. Pleasant is home to 27,000 people and 23,000 students attend CMU.