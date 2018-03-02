UPDATE: Police confirmed two dead are shooter's parents

AS OF 12:23 PM

It has been confirmed that the two fatally shot were the parents of the shooter.

LATEST: 12:09 PM

CMU police announced that the shooter, James Eric Davis, was in the hospital Thursday night. They said it was for a drug-related incident, maybe an overdose. He was released Friday morning.

AS OF 10:43 AM

Central Michigan University police have confirmed that the two people fatally shot on campus Friday morning were not students. Police are saying they believe this was a domestic situation. They say there are no other injuries.

Friday morning in Mt. Pleasant, Central Michigan University police sent out an alert to students and faculty about shots fired on campus.

FOX 47 has confirmed with members of the staff that this did happen and that the suspect involved in the incident is still at large.

Police have initiated "shelter in place" on campus.

The reports say that shots were fired on the fourth floor of Campbell Hall. Campbell is a dormitory and is part of the Towers Complex off Broomfield Road.

Classes have been cancelled for the rest of the day.

The City of Mt. Pleasant is reporting the suspect is James Eric Davis, Jr. He is a black male, 5' 10", 135 lbs and is 19-years-old. Davis is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen wearing mustard-colored jeans and a blue hoodie. The school says police believe the Friday morning shooting "started from a domestic situation."

They also have all city buildings on lock down and are not accessible to the public, including McLaren Hospital, and Sacred Heart Academy is on lock down. Mt. Pleasant is home to 27,000 people and 23,000 students attend CMU.