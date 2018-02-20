Update on memorial site for victims comes on 2nd anniversary of Kzoo mass shooting

While many are honoring the lives lost in last week's school shooting in Florida, Tuesday marks the second anniversary of a deadly mass shooting here in Michigan.

On February 20, 2016, police say Uber driver Jason Dalton killed six people and critically injured two others during a random, six-hour long shooting rampage.

The families of the victims are not planning a public vigil Tuesday, but the ForeverStrong Memorial Foundation is giving an update on its plan to build a large memorial to the victims.

The foundation was created by Laurie Smith, whose son and husband were killed in the shooting.

ForeverStrong said it is working to raise between $2 million and $3 million for a memorial walkway and pavilion called a Memorial Axis. The foundation is also looking to raise $7 million for a memorial soccer center. Those totals do not include the cost of land.

The organization is still working to find locations for the Axis and soccer center. It said it has looked at eight spots.

Right now, the criminal proceedings against Dalton are on hold.

His attorneys file an appeal with the Michigan Supreme Court after the lower Michigan Court of Appeals declined to hear his appeal. The appeal is based on statements he made to police following the Feb. 20, 2016 shooting.

A hearing in the case against Dalton is scheduled for Friday, February 23, 2018.