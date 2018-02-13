UPDATE: Officer killed was part of a training exercise

UPDATE: A police officer that was participating in a training exercise, was part of a deadly crash that happened in southwest Detroit Tuesday morning.

The officer, 25-year-old, Darren Weathers, was rushed to the hospital, but at a press conference a couple of hours later, Chief James Craig announced that Weathers had died. He had been with the Detroit squad for less than two years.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Michigan and Clark Avenues causing Michigan Avenue to close in both directions.

Chief Craig said that Weathers was participating in a training exercise when he was hit by a vehicle and rushed to the hospital.

"They did everything they could to save his life," the Chief said.

Chief Craig said that Weathers was alone in his victim but was being followed by another officer, who witnessed the crash.

Craig said that a second vehicle had 2 or 3 people inside that were either uninjured or had minor injuries.

Weathers' vehicle was pushed into a metal pylon, causing extensive damage, according to the chief.