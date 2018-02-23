UPDATE: Nicolas Hoppes was walking at night when killed by a hit and run

UPDATE: The death of Nicholas Hoppes of Portland, Michigan is still under investigation by the Ionia County Sheriff's Office, but they have determined the death was a result of a collision with a motor vehicle which then left the scene.
It happened on Charlotte Hwy between Cutler Road and Peake Road in Danby Twp.on February 19.
Nicholas Hoppes, 29, of Portland MI was found dead in the northbound travel portion of the road Monday at 4:30am. Investigators have determined that he was killed between 2 a.m. and 4:20 a.m. while he was walking south on Charlotte Hwy.
Anyone who may have witnessed any part of this incident or has other information is asked to call the Ionia Co. Sheriff's Office via Central Dispatch at 616-527-0400 or Silent Observer at 616-527-0107.