UPDATE: Man shot multiple times, expected to survive

UPDATE: The Lansing Police Department says the victim is in his mid-20s and was shot multiple times but is expected to survive.
No arrests have been made at this time.
ORIGINAL STORY: A man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting on Lansing's southwest side.
It happened on Simken Drive, near Pleasant Grove and Holmes Road. FOX 47 crews witnessed multiple police cars. An ambulance was also witnessed leaving the scene
Police say the shooting does not appear to be random, and nobody is in custody for the shooting. The incident is under investigation.