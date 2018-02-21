UPDATE: Man in custody in shooting in Lansing

8:07 AM, Feb 21, 2018
 A 35-year-old man is in custody in connection with a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital in Lansing Tuesday night.

It happened sometime after 7:30PM in the 900 block of Shiawassee.

The Lansing Police Department says the 31-year-old woman's injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say they arrested the suspect in the 700 block of Chicago a few hours later without incident.

His name will not be released until he's arraigned. Stay with News 10 as we continue to track this developing story. 