UPDATE: Man in custody in shooting in Lansing

Cloudy
HI: 38°
LO: 27°
A 35-year-old man is in custody in connection with a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital in Lansing Tuesday night.
It happened sometime after 7:30PM in the 900 block of Shiawassee.
The Lansing Police Department says the 31-year-old woman's injuries are not life-threatening.
Police say they arrested the suspect in the 700 block of Chicago a few hours later without incident.
His name will not be released until he's arraigned. Stay with News 10 as we continue to track this developing story.