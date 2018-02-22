UPDATE: Man arraigned in shooting in Lansing

Troshar Naviae Callahan, of Lansing, has been arraigned in connection with a shooting in Lansing Tuesday night. He is charged with assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony firearm. He's also charged as a habitual offender.
The Lansing Police Department says Callahan and the victim were in a relationship. Callahan allegedly shot his 39 year old girlfriend at a home in the 900 block of W. Shiawasee on Tuesday night, after a verbal argument. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Callahan was arrested a short time later in the 700 block of Chicago.