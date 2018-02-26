UPDATE - Jury selected in Baker Street shooting

FOX 47 News
1:53 PM, Feb 26, 2018
Copyright 2018 WSYM-TV

Ingham County prosecutors say Wilder shot and killed Willie Williamson on Baker Street in Lansing on February 23, 2017.

Lansing police say the men had an altercation inside a business that led to the shooting near the corner of Baker and Lyons.

Wilder was arrested in Detroit.

A jury for the Baker Street murder is being selected on February 26.

Billy Wilder was arraigned on murder and other charges for a shooting in Lansing on February 23.

Wilder was arraigned on the following counts:
Open Murder
Carrying a Concealed Weapon
Felon in Possession of a Firearm
Felony Firearm