UPDATE - Jury selected in Baker Street shooting

Ingham County prosecutors say Wilder shot and killed Willie Williamson on Baker Street in Lansing on February 23, 2017.
Lansing police say the men had an altercation inside a business that led to the shooting near the corner of Baker and Lyons.
Wilder was arrested in Detroit.
A jury for the Baker Street murder is being selected on February 26.
Billy Wilder was arraigned on murder and other charges for a shooting in Lansing on February 23.
Wilder was arraigned on the following counts:Open Murder Carrying a Concealed Weapon Felon in Possession of a Firearm Felony Firearm