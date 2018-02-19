UPDATE: Izzo says focus is on healing of survivors, not ESPN report

UPDATE: MSU basketball head coach Tom Izzo is still avoiding specific questions about the most recent ESPN 'Outside the Lines' report, but he spoke out on Saturday to identify his priorities.

"I know President Engler has said as much as can be said at this time. I appreciate his leadership and support, but as I said, right now my focus continues to be on the healing process of those survivors, our university, our community and my team. And that's what I'm gonna stick with."

The report published late Thursday night claims Brock Washington, a current freshman on the Michigan State University men's basketball team is under investigation for criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree.

According to interim president John Engler, Izzo and MSU football coach Mark Dantonio have been asked to not publicly comment while the reports are being examined.

Izzo said not speaking about the situation has been a burden, but repeated the decision not to address specifics in the ESPN report was his.

Izzo reiterated he plans to address the report in the future, but did not give a timeline on when that might happen.

Michigan State's next game is in Illinois took place on Saturday against Northwestern.