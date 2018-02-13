UPDATE: Gunman found dead after killing 3 women, wounding 3 officers

Mostly Cloudy
UPDATE: An hours-long standoff between police and a gunman accused of killing three women and injuring three police officers, ended after police found the suspect dead inside a Detroit home.
State police say they used a robot to enter the home to find 49-year-old Lance Smith and a woman dead of gunshot wounds inside.
Police say that woman was Smith's girlfriend.
Police say Smith killed two women before shooting an off-duty police officer, and then shot two more officers.
None of the officers' injuries are serious.
They came under fire while responding to reports of shots fired at a home on the city's east side on Sunday about 10:30 p.m.
Williams says the initial shooting reportedly followed an argument involving at least one of the victims.