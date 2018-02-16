UPDATE: Funeral services announced for officer killed in crash

The father of a Detroit police officer who was killed during a car crash is talking about his son.

Darren Weathers, was a 25 year old Detroit police officer who died when his patrol car was hit by another vehicle.

The force from the crash caused his patrol car to crash into a metal barrier.

Lewis Weathers, the father of Officer Darren Weathers said, "My son, Darren Weathers, was a very outstanding young man. He loved his country. He served in the military. He served in Afghanistan. He came home. He joined the MP division, he served his state and gave his time to the city of Detroit."

Weathers also said his son loved to protect others and didn't run from danger.

Funeral services have been announced for a Detroit police officer who died after his unmarked patrol car crashed on the city's southwest side.

A vigil for Officer Darren Weathers is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Saturday at the 2nd Police Precinct.

A viewing will be held from 5-8 p.m. Sunday and 2-8 p.m. Monday at Rosedale Park Baptist Church in Detroit. Weathers' funeral begins with a family hour at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Second Ebenezer Church.

The 25-year-old Weathers died Tuesday at a hospital following the crash. He apparently lost control of his car, crashed into another vehicle and slammed into a brick wall or metal pylon.

An initial investigation indicated he may have run a red light and that speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Darren Weathers was a part of the unit on the police force that investigated officers accused of misconduct.