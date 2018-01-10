UPDATE: Edgewater Apartment working to get new pump

New developments from the Edgewater Apartments, in Eaton Rapids, where many residents had been without heat and hot water for nearly a month.

Tuesday News 10's Alani Letang spoke with the Eaton Rapids mayor Paul Malewski. He tells us he's been in contact with the city building inspector about getting a new circulation pump for the complex.

Mayor Malewski told us the new pump is expected to help get hot water circulating throughout the building, but he's not sure when it will be installed.

On Monday the mayor said he met with a representative for the apartment owners in hopes the city and ownership can work hand-in-hand in resolving this issue and others.

Tenants told Letang that they could feel their heat starting to work again this weekend. And on Tuesday they said their water is starting to warm up but not where they'd like it.

Tuesday evening, FOX 47 received an email from the city building inspector that read:

"As of 4:30 every apartment has adequate heat and hot water."

We will keep following this story for you, and continue to give you updates.