UPDATE: Customers ask for accountability from energy companies

UPDATE: A hearing Tuesday allowed angry customers to discuss their high energy bills with the providers.

Many people have been complaining that their bills are much more expensive this year compared to last.

On Tuesday morning a state house committee held a hearing to investigate those complaints.

The State House Energy Policy Committee listened to customers and discussed why the bills may be higher this season.

Consumers Energy is blaming the increase on the cold weather. Terry Dedoes, Consumers Energy Spokesperson said, "Last year we experienced one of the warmest winters on record here in Michigan and this year for example, we had the coldest winter we experienced in a decade."

Customers said they want Consumers Energy to have accountability, transparency, and to have clear explanations on why the bills go up.

Some complained about the accuracy of the "smart meters."

Consumers said that if customers have issues, they should contact them and schedule a time to have someone from the company come to the house and check things out.