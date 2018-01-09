UPDATE: Claire's says lab tests show makeup is asbestos free

Jewelry store Claire's says that lab results certified its products as asbestos-free, following allegations of the toxic substance in its products last month.

"We are pleased to report that test results received to date from two certified independent labs confirm that the products in question are asbestos free, completely safe and meet all government requirements. Any report that suggests the products are not safe is totally false." the retailer said.

The testing came after a Rhode Island mother was concerned about what ingredients were in her young daughter's makeup, so she sent it to a lab for testing. She claimed those test results revealed tremolite asbestos. The mother then bought more kits in nine different states and reportedly asbestos was found in every single one of them.

If swallowed or inhaled, tremolite asbestos can lead to lung damage and cancer, including mesothelioma, an aggressive and deadly form of cancer.

Last month, Claire's said it took nine makeup products off the shelves. The retailer says it will continue to honor returns from customers who are uncomfortable with the products.

Claire's says it's unsure whether it will put the products back on the shelves.