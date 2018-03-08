UPDATE: Body recovered after prowler fled in canoe

UPDATE: A sheriff says a body has been recovered from a lake where a prowler is presumed to have drowned after a canoe he used to flee from deputies overturned in a frigid lake in southwestern Michigan.

Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott says it took crews 30 minutes Thursday to find the body in Muskrat Lake in Bloomingdale Township. The body hasn't been identified.

The sheriff's department says deputies responded Wednesday to reports of a person looking into windows and trying to break into a vehicle.

They followed footprints in the snow and spotted the man coming out of a barn and followed him toward Muskrat Lake, where he got into the canoe.

He was told to return to land, but he kept going until the canoe overturned.