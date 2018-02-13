UPDATE: Abused puppy needs more surgery

UPDATE: Capital Area Humane Society says Cooper has additional injuries that will require surgery.

The pitbull puppy found badly burned at a Lansing apartment complex is continuing to recover and has recently moved into a foster home.

Animal Control investigators are working to find out who severely burned Cooper, this past Friday, the reward money was increased for the second time.

The three-month-old pit bull was found last week at an apartment complex near the Lansing Mall.

The good news is Cooper is doing well, but things didn't look so good when he was brought to the shelter last week.

"It wasn't immediately clear looking at him because his fur was still intact but under his fur was severe burns," said Julia Willson, President and CEO of Capital Area Humane Society.

Vets took Cooper into immediate surgery when they discovered that he had third degree burns over forty percent of his body. Willson believes they may be chemical burns.

"There was kind of a running pattern down the body which could suggest a liquid or chemical kind of burn, but sometimes its hard to evaluate that that many days removed from when the incident happened," said Willson.

On top of that, Cooper was starving.

"It is apparent with how he has gained weight so quickly that it was simply a matter of not having food," said Willson.

His caregivers weren't sure he was going to make it over the weekend due to the risk of infection and pain management. They're shocked by the progress he's made.

"We are optimistic and hopeful that he is going to make a full recovery and that we are going to find out who did this and eventually love to see him find an adoptive family," said Willson.

Cooper had another surgery on Thursday and remains in the care of the humane society as this investigation continues.

The Capital Area Humane Society is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Those with information are encouraged to call Eaton County Animal Control at 517-543-5755 or For more information, please contact Julia Willson, President and CEO, at jwillson@AdoptLansing.org or (517) 626-6060 ext. 117.