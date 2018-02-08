UPDATE: Abused pit bull puppy doing better

UPDATE: Capital Area Humane Society is reporting Thursday that Cooper is doing much better.

Animal Control investigators are trying to find out who severely burned a puppy last month and on Wednesday, the reward money was increased.

The three-month-old pit bull was found last week at an apartment complex near the Lansing Mall.

The good news is Cooper is recovering, but things didn't look so good when he was brought to the shelter last week.

"It wasn't immediately clear looking at him because his fur was still intact but under his fur was severe burns," said Julia Willson, President and CEO of Capital Area Humane Society.

Vets took Cooper into immediate surgery when they discovered that he had third degree burns over forty percent of his body. Willson believes they may be chemical burns.

"There was kind of a running pattern down the body which could suggest a liquid or chemical kind of burn, but sometimes its hard to evaluate that that many days removed from when the incident happened," said Willson.

On top of that, Cooper was starving.

"It is apparent with how he has gained weight so quickly that it was simply a matter of not having food," said Willson.

His caregivers weren't sure he was going to make it over the weekend due to the risk of infection and pain management. They're shocked by the progress he's made.

"We are optimistic and hopeful that he is going to make a full recovery and that we are going to find out who did this and eventually love to see him find an adoptive family," said Willson.

Cooper has another surgery on Thursday and will remain in the care of the humane society as this investigation continues.

The Capital Area Humane Society is offering a $2,500 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Those with information are encouraged to call Eaton County Animal Control at 517-543-5755 or For more information, please contact Julia Willson, President and CEO, at jwillson@AdoptLansing.org or (517) 626-6060 ext. 117.