UPDATE: 2 dead in crash that closed I-96 WB near Williamston

UPDATE: Authorities have not released the victims' names, but Brighton Area Schools Superintendent Gregory Gray sent a memo to district staff this afternoon offering condolences to the family and friends of Brighton High School junior Darian Locklear. "Darian passed away on Tuesday, February 6, 2018", the memo reads. Counselors will be available for students in need of support.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Michigan State Police, Lansing Post, have released more information on a deadly crash that claimed the life of two young girls. Troopers say both girls were between the ages of 17 and 18-years-old and residents of Livingston County.

Officials say the girls were wearing seatbelts and there is no indication that speeding or alcohol was involved.

The family has been notified but names are still not being released at this time.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the incident.

The fatal crash happened on I-96 westbound near Williamston Road in Ingham County's Wheatfield Township around 5:45 PM Tuesday night.

The preliminary investigation indicated one of the girls that were driving was heading west and lost control before entering the median. Police say the vehicle then hit a tree, rolled over and hit another tree.