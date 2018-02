UPDATE: 2 dead in crash that closed I-96 WB near Williamston

The Michigan State Police, Lansing Post is investigating a fatal crash that happened on I-96 westbound near Williamston Road in Ingham County's Wheatfield Township around 5:45PM Tuesday night.

Preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a vehicle heading west lost control and entered the median. Police say the vehicle then hit a tree, rolled over and hit another tree.

Two people inside the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names are not being released pending notification of next of kin.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the accident and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the MSP Lansing Post at 517-322-1907.