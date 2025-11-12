Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

UPDATE: 18-year-old victim identified in fatal South Lansing shooting

Police
Ajax9/shutterstock.com
Stock image of police lights.
Police
Posted
and last updated

Lansing police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting as 18-year-old Daviahn Latham and corrected the age of the suspect in custody.

Police now say the suspect is 17 years old.

The shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon in the 2000 block of Georgetown Boulevard. When officers arrived on scene, they found Latham with a gunshot wound.

The Lansing Fire Department provided medical assistance, but Latham was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lansing Police Department arrested the 17-year-old male in connection with the incident.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch Lions Game Live Sundays on FOX 47!