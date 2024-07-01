Upcoming road closures in Meridian Township

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - Beginning in mid-July, Meridian Township will be closing roads for two-four for drain work.

According to Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), lanes on Saginaw St. between N Hagadorn Road and Marsh Road will be closed for a few weeks in July. East-bound and West-bound roads on Saginaw St. will decrease to one lane.

Saginaw St. between Marsh Road and Eunice St. will have a hard road closure for installation of storm drain infrastructure. There will still be access to businesses located between those two roads.

According to MDOT the detour for this section will be through Haslett Road.

