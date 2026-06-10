University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Lansing earns top maternal care honors

LANSING, Mich. — University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Lansing has received the prestigious “platinum” designation from the Michigan Alliance for Innovation on Maternal Health. This is the highest ranking possible for the care of pregnant and new mothers.

It is the fourth consecutive year the Lansing hospital has achieved the top-tier recognition, placing Mid-Michigan’s premier birthing center among an elite group of hospitals statewide that demonstrate an exceptional commitment to maternal safety, equity and outcomes.

Officials tell us that MI AIM’s rankings are based on rigorous protocols designed to reduce preventable maternal complications and deaths.

The designation comes during a year of notable national distinctions for UM Health-Sparrow Lansing’s maternity services.

The hospital was recognized as a 2026 High Performing Hospital for Maternity Care by U.S. News & World Report, placing it among the nation’s top hospitals for labor and delivery services.

In April, Newsweek named UM Health-Sparrow Lansing one of “America’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2026,” awarding the hospital a four-ribbon designation. UM Health-Sparrow Lansing was among only 12 Michigan institutions recognized nationally for delivering high-quality maternity care amid growing challenges in maternal health access.

“Earning the MI AIM Platinum designation for the fourth year in a row, alongside top national honors from U.S. News and Newsweek, reflects the unwavering dedication of our team to every mother and baby we serve,” Tonyie Andrews-Johnson, director of Women’s and Pediatric Services at UM Health-Sparrow Lansing, said in a statement. “These recognitions are not just badges of excellence; they are a promise to our community that we will continue to lead in safety, compassion and innovation in maternal health.”

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