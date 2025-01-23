Watch Now
University of Michigan Health-Sparrow and healthcare professionals have ratified a new contract.

It is official, University of Michigan Health-Sparrow and healthcare professionals have ratified a new contract.

On Thursday, healthcare professionals and nurses at UMH-Sparrow voted overwhelmingly to approve a contract with their employer.

The contract has a wage increase of 20-to-32 percent and increased benefits.

This comes after months of negotiations and a potential strike that was avoided after an agreement in principle on Jan. 14th between both parties.

In a statement, UMH-Sparrow officials said they are grateful to all team members for continuing to put patients and the community first.

