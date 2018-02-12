United is ranked as the most "on time" airline

According to the Federal Bureau of Transportation Statistics United Airlines is the best U.S. airline in terms on time performance.

85 percent of United flights arrived on time last month.

Delta Airlines and Alaska Airlines both arrived on time 83 percent of the time.

Jet Blue was ranked the lowest among U.S. airlines in terms on time arrival.

Jet Blue's on time arrival rate was just over 74 percent.

A flight is counted on time by the Federal Government as long at it arrives no more than 14 minutes late.