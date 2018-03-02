UAW-Ford hosting resource fair for women in Detroit

UAW-Ford is hosting its second "Celebrating and Empowering Women's Expo" in Detroit.

The event is in recognition of Women's History Month and starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at UAW-Ford's National Programs Center.

The expo will feature free financial literacy seminars, self-defense training and wellness workshops.

UAW-Ford is a collaboration between United Auto Workers members and Dearborn-based Ford Motor Co.

The organization says the expo is part of its mission to stand in solidarity with women.

The SASHA Center will have a counselor onsite to provide resources and helpful tips for women who have been victims of sexual assault.

Sister Survivors will offer resources and raise awareness about human trafficking.