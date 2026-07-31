U.S. Senate: Meet the Candidates

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan voters head to the polls for the 2026 primary election on August 4. Two Democrats are competing for their party's nomination for U.S. Senate.

The democratic candidates include Haley Stevens and Abdul El Sayed.

The winner of the August 4 primary election advances to challenge Republican Mike Rogers in the November general election.

They're hoping to replace Sen. Gary Peters, who currently holds the seat and is not running for reelection.

Watch the full one-on-one interviews with each candidate below.

WATCH BELOW: Meet Haley Stevens, Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate:

Haley Stevens full candidate profile

WATCH BELOW: Meet Abdul El Sayed, Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate:

Abdul El Sayed full candidate profile

WATCH BELOW: Meet Mike Rogers, Republican Candidate for U.S. Senate:

Mike Rogers full candidate profile

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