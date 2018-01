The Eaton County Sheriff's Office is looking for assistance from the public in recognizing the people in this photo.

Police tell FOX 47 that these two people are suspects in a possible scam at a store in Delta Township that went down on December 30, 2017.

The people were last seen leaving the establishment in a silver Cadillac CTS.

If you know who these people are -- give the Eaton County Sheriff's Office a call.