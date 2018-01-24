Two state troopers shot in Branch County

Two Michigan State Police officers were shot while serving a search warrant in rural Branch County Wednesday morning.

A detective sergeant and a trooper had just announced their presence at a home in Union Township around 11:15 when the shooter aimed a long gun at them. The detective sergeant was hit in the chest and the trooper was grazed on the hand as they tried to take cover.

The detective sergeant was taken to a hospital. No information on his condition has been released. The trooper did not need medical treatment.

The shooter has not been arrested yet. Investigators believe he or she is still on the property.