LYONS, Mich. (WSYM) - Multiple fire and police departments were called to the scene of a house fire Saturday near Ionia County's Village of Lyons.

It happened on the 600 block of Hopkins Road around 12:30 p.m.

Family members tell FOX 47 News two pets, a dog and cat were killed in the fire.

Everyone that was inside the home was able to make it out safely.

The home is a total loss.