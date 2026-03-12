Two people sent to hospital following overnight investigation, according to Lansing Police

LANSING, Mich. — We are learning following a heavy police presence in Lansing near Reutter Park.

Officials from the Lansing Police Department tell us that around 9pm, on Wednesday, March 11, members were sent to the area of West Kalamazoo Street and Townsend Street.

We’re told that officials found a 41-year-old woman with lacerations.

She and another person were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no arrests at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

