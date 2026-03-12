Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
17  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two people sent to hospital following overnight investigation, according to Lansing Police

We are learning following a heavy police presence in Lansing near Reutter Park.
Police line and flashing lights
WXYZ
Police line and flashing lights
Posted

LANSING, Mich. — We are learning following a heavy police presence in Lansing near Reutter Park.

Officials from the Lansing Police Department tell us that around 9pm, on Wednesday, March 11, members were sent to the area of West Kalamazoo Street and Townsend Street.

We’re told that officials found a 41-year-old woman with lacerations.

She and another person were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no arrests at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start Your Mornings With FOX 47