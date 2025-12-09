Two men shot in Lansing early Tuesday morning, one with life-threatening injuries

LANSING, Mich. — Two men were shot early Tuesday morning in Lansing, with one victim suffering life-threatening injuries.

Lansing Police Department officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 900 block of Eureka Street around 2:07 a.m. on December 9.

Officers found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest at the scene. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police later learned a second male victim had been shot in the shoulder and took himself to the hospital. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

The investigation remains active as police work to determine the sequence of events and details surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department's Facebook page.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.