LANSING, Mich. — Two men recovering after shooting on Pleasant Grove Road in Lansing

Two men are recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Lansing Sunday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Officers found evidence of a shooting on the 5500 block of Pleasant Grove Road.

An 18-year-old and a 22-year-old drove themselves to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Both men are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made. Investigators are still working to determine what happened.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them or reach out to Crime Stoppers.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.