Two men killed in Ingham County crash on US-127; driver hospitalized in critical condition

LANSING, Mich. — Two men died following a crash on northbound US-127 near I-96 in Ingham County.

The two victims, both 39-year-old passengers from Holt, died at the scene. The driver, a 28-year-old from Lansing, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies say a car went off the road. Investigators believe speed and alcohol may be factors in the crash.

The highway was shut down for the investigation but has since reopened.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to contact them.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with theassistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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