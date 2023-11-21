Two men are dead after a shooting at Waverly Park apartments

LANSING, Mich. — Two people are dead after a shooting at Waverly Park apartments Monday evening.

Lansing Police Department say when they arrived at the scene around 5 pm, they found a 22 year-old male and a 30 year-old male shot. The two were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Currently, there are no outstanding suspects. However, they believe it is an isolated incident with no threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Detective Matthew Salmon at (517) 483-6855, the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600 extension 5, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

