Two firefighters hospitalized after battling townhome fire

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - Two Lansing firefighters are recovering after being burned fighting a fire inside a townhome.

First responders were called to the 700 block of West Lenawee Street in Lansing around 7 p.m. Saturday.

When crews arrived, the first floor of the townhome was filled completely with smoke.

Firefighters had a difficult time trying to find the source of the fire. Once they did find the source, crews found heavy flames.

Two firefighters were hospitalized after receiving first and second degree burns to their face and ears. Both are expected to make a full recovery.

The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen.

Six people were inside the home at the time of the fire, they were able to escape safely. They’re being assisted by the Red Cross.

The official cause of the fire is yet to be determined.