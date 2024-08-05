Two felony drunk drivers arrested in Delhi Township

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - Over the weekend, two felony drunk drivers were arrested by the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

According to Ingham County Sheriff's Office, a 69-year-old Lansing man was found passed out behind the wheel of a car near Gunn Road and Willoughby Road.

He was arrested Saturday afternoon around 3:20 p.m. and authorities say it was his fourth offense for operating while intoxicated.

A 26-year-old Holt man was arrested for a fourth offense operating while intoxicated on Sunday around 12:30 a.m., when an Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled him over near Grayfriars Ave. and Davlind Dr. for careless driving.

Both men are being held at the Ingham County Jail as they wait to be charged.

