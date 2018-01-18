Two Democratic lawmakers call on MSU President to resign

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two Democratic lawmakers from East Lansing are calling on Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon to resign over the Larry Nassar scandal. Representative Sam Singh and Senator Curtis Hertel, Jr. released the following Thursday:

"It is clear that a lack of leadership amongst Michigan State University's highest ranks allowed victims to suffer in silence for far too long. We owe it to every survivor who had to endure this horrific torture to not only bring justice to the perpetrator, but also ensure that changes are made at the university to prevent this from ever happening again. The current leadership of Michigan State University is clearly unable to handle that responsibility or help students and the university community rebuild. In order for the victims, our community and our state to truly heal and move forward, and to create a culture where all victims are heard, a change in leadership must be made. We call for the immediate resignation of MSU President Simon. In addition to President Simon's immediate removal, we continue to call on the legislature to exercise its oversight authority over the university until all those responsible are held accountable."

Multiple victims say they told Michigan State employees that Nassar sexually abused them going as far back as 1997. MSU Police investigated Nassar in 2014. The Ingham County Prosecutor's Office chose not to file charges. Prosecutors asked MSU Police Detective Kelly Johnson to advise Nassar to thoroughly explain his medical technique before touching patients and to have someone else in the exam room with him at all times. Michigan State fired Nassar in 2016, saying he failed to follow similar requirements placed on him following the 2014 investigation. The firing came shortly after gymnast Rachael Denhollander filed a criminal complaint against Nassar.

Michigan State University says a law firm hired to review the evidence found there was no cover up of Nassar's behavior. The University has denied Freedom of Information Act requests for details of the review, saying the law firm did not produce any sort of report.

The State News, the Lansing State Journal, Michigan House Speaker Tom Leonard and Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer are among those who have called on Simon to resign.