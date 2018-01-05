Two deaths in recent E. coli outbreak

Michigan is part of a multi-state outbreak of E.coli and romaine lettuce may be to blame.

Two deaths have now been reported, one in the U.S. and the other in Canada.

The CDC says seventeen illnesses have been reported in thirteen states since mid-November.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is also investigating a similar outbreak and tests are being done to see if those are related to the illnesses in the U.S.

Because the source of infection has yet to be identified, the CDC can't say what types of food to avoid.

“Even though we can’t say with 100 percent certainty that romaine lettuce is the cause of the E. coli outbreak in the U.S., a greater degree of caution is appropriate given that lettuce is almost always consumed raw,” James Rogers, director of Food Safety and Research at Consumer Reports.