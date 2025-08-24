Two dead, three injured after crashing into utility pole Saturday morning

LANSING, Mich. — Two people are dead and three others are injured after they crashed into a utility pole early Saturday morning, according to Lansing Police.

Around 4:30 a.m. Lansing police report that they were sent to the 300 block of W. Oakland Ave. in Lansing for a single-car crash.

Lansing Police say a 21-year-old and a 20-year-old died as a result of the crash.

Three others were injured during the crash.

Lansing Police say a 23-year-old and a 33-year-old are at a local hospital in stable condition, and a 29-year-old remains in critical condition.

Police say alcohol and speed appear to be contributing factors to why the group crashed into a utility pole.

