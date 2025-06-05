Two construction workers in critical condition after being electrocuted in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. — According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Department, two construction workers are in critical condition after being electrocuted in a work site accident in Genoa Township.

According to deputies, the accident took place at a commercial construction site on Latson Road south of Grand River Avenue in Genoa Township.

The Sheriff's Office says employees were pouring concrete when the boom spreader from the concrete truck hit a primary power line, causing it to fall and electrocute two workers.

Deputies say the two workers were sent to a local hospital, where they are in critical condition.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is taking over the incident, as it is a work site accident.

